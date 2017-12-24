Dinakaran establishes initial lead in R.K.Nagar by-poll

Sidelined leader contesting as an on Sunday established an initial lead in the by- for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency, officials said.

He was followed by AIADMK's E.Madhusudhanan and DMK's N.Marudhu Ganesh.

At the end of the first round of vote counting, Dinakaran has got 5,339 votes, Madhusudhanan 2,738 and Ganesh 1,187.

Counting of votes began on Sunday morning at the here.

The December 21 by-poll was necessitated following the death of on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.

While the wore a deserted look, followers of Dinakaran has started assembling outside his residence here.

