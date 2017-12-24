Dinakaran establishes initial lead in R.K.Nagar by-poll

Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V.Dinakaran contesting as an Independent candidate on Sunday established an initial lead in the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency, election officials said.
He was followed by AIADMK's E.Madhusudhanan and DMK's N.Marudhu Ganesh.
At the end of the first round of vote counting, Dinakaran has got 5,339 votes, Madhusudhanan 2,738 and Ganesh 1,187.
Counting of votes began on Sunday morning at the Queen Mary's College here.
The December 21 by-poll was necessitated following the death of AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.
While the AIADMK's headquarters wore a deserted look, followers of Dinakaran has started assembling outside his residence here.
--IANS
vj/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU