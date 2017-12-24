Dinakaran takes early lead in R.K.Nagar by-poll

Sidelined leader on Sunday took an early lead in the by- for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency that fell vacant after the death of former J.

Meanwhile, supporters of both and Dinakaran clashed inside a hall in the here where the vote count of the by- that took place on December 21 was ongoing.

According to reports, the agents inside the hall started an argument with Dinakaran's supporters following the news of his early lead.

Dinakaran is contesting the by-poll as an

He was followed by AIADMK's E.Madhusudhanan and DMK's N.Marudhu Ganesh.

At the end of the first round of vote counting, Dinakaran has got 5,339 votes, Madhusudhanan 2,738 and Ganesh 1,187.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of supremo on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.

