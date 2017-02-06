Director's post in 14 IIMs lying vacant

The post of director of as many as 14 of the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is lying vacant, the government on Monday informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Mahendra Nath Pandey, also informed about the government's proposal to upgrade/set up 20 world class teaching and research institutions, to be named as 'Institutions of Eminence'.

Pandey said that the post of director was lying vacant in the in Bangalore, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Sirmaur, Rohtak, Bodh Gaya, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Raipur, Nagpur, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli and the newly set up Jammu.

The minister said that the directors of the mentor are looking after the seven new of Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Jammu, till the appointment of regular director.

"For other IIMs, the tenure of the outgoing director has been extended or the senior most professor of the institute has been given additional charge of the post of director," said Pandey.

He said that except for Kozhikode and Jammu, the search-cum-selection committee has recommended a panel of names for the post of director, which are under consideration by the government.

"For Kozhikode and Jammu advertisement for the posts has been issued," he said.

Informing about the 'Institutions of Eminence', Pandey said that 10 of them will be in the public sector.

"As per the draft Guidelines, all public educational institutions including are eligible to apply for Institutions of Eminence. The selection process for Institutions of Eminence shall start only after the Guidelines and Regulations are notified," he added.

The 20 'world-class' universities were proposed in last year's Union Budget.