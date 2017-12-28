Disneyland apologises for power outage

has apologised to its visitors for the inconvenience caused due to a power outage at the theme park in Anaheim,

At least a dozen rides and attractions were shut down shortly after 11 a.m., on Wednesday because of the sudden power outage. Park officials attributed the outage to a transformer problem, reported.

Power was restored by Wednesday evening.

Some visitors expressed their dissatisfaction on

"Worst experience so for @ Today I am here with eight members. You guys spoiled my day. Very big queues everywhere," one user posted.

"@ we're stuck in the middle of #SpaceMountain and you have an outage! You'd better refund! This is the worst experience ever!" complained another user.

Park is the first of two theme parks built at the Resort in Anaheim, opened in 1955.

Tens of thousands of visitors flock to the 85-acre theme park every day. The holiday season is one of the most hectic periods of the year.

