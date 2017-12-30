DJ Snake gives 'desi' spin to Ola Sunburn

Greeting the fans with 'Namaste', getting onto the console to wave the Indian flag and ending the set with 'Shukriya' -- that's how nominated producer the Indian lovers while performing at the day two of the ongoing Ola here.

He was the most anticipated act on Friday, and he didn't disappoint his fans.

It was entirely a moment of "lights, camera and music" when he got onto the stage amid loud cheers and hooting to plug in the EDM chords at the fest at Golf Resort, Lavale here.

Moving visuals of various aspects of a jungle, the screen getting splashed with white dots giving an impression of stars moving around in the sky and a dash of red-- that's how DJ Snake, whose real name is William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, entered the arena amid loud cheers and firework.

DJ Snake, who was performing in for the third time, wasted no time in giving fans what they wanted. He started the party with fast-paced and heart-pounding beats, making them cavort with the which went low and then reached the high tempo.

"What's up How are you feeling? If you want to party then put your hands up," he said.

The "Lean on" hitmaker clambered onto the podium to take in the scene, and said: "I am so happy to be back in I love for real. is my favourite country in the world right now. I get good vibes in "

began his set with with fast beats, before segueing into his popular songs like "Lean on" and "Let me love you". He played energetic tracks with fast beats and variation in tempo, giving everyone a reason to stand up and shake a leg.

He didn't just played "Get low", but also made the crowd 'get low' and jump on the beat together.

"I am not going to drop it until everybody gets low," said to the crowd.

What was the highlight? When and DJ Kayzo got together to pump up the

The DJs took on the role to control the volume of the crowd with their hands, and the attendees followed the gesture.

The moment instantly became a hit with the crowd, which could be seen swaying on the In fact the artists also participated in the movement, which boosted the

The fireworks lighting up the sky, confetti and the waving of the Indian flag turned out to be perfect moment to end the night, with playing "A different way" and "Let me love you" as a parting message for the crowd.

"I love you. God bless I will be back soon," he said.

The other highlights for the day were: the debut show of DJ Kayzo, DJ adding a Bollywood twist to the evening with "Silsila ye chaahat ka" and making the crowd go high on

It wasn't just about music, the fest also had organised a flea market at the venue, which had something special for everyone. Not to forget an interesting spread of mouth-watering snacks at the stalls at the venue.

The four-day annual musical extravaganza started on December 28.

