Dogs may become 'doggos' soon: Merriam-Webster

The term "doggos" - internetspeak for "dogs" - has spread across in such proportion that the deciders at have taken note of the nonword and deemed it a word they will be watching in 2018.

is awash with pictures of "doggos" meaning "adorable, photogenic dogs looking pensive, jubilant and just plain cute".

The term most often used alongside pictures of "social-media users' good boys and girls", has gotten so popular that said on its website that its editors deemed "doggo" a "Word We're Watching" in 2018.

have enthusiastically responded to this news, tweeting out pics of their own adorable "doggos", reported.

As MW points out, the word "doggo" originated not online, but in 19th-century slang and literature. To "lie doggo" meant to hide or fly under the radar, like a dozing

In the 20th century, the word became a loose synonym for dog, similar to how it's being used today.

Mentions of "doggos" have exploded lately, which the site credits to the popular account WeRateDogs.

The term has not met MW's entry criteria yet, but it is on watch.

