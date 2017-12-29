Doug Jones certified as winner of US Senate election

-
Democrat Doug Jones has been officially certified as the winner of the US Senate race held in the state of Alabama earlier this month, despite fraud claims by his opponent, Roy Moore.
Jones defeated Moore on December 12 by about 22,000 votes, making him the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat in deeply-red Alabama.
Moore, whose campaign was dogged by sexual misconduct accusations, including some involving teenage girls decades ago, refused to concede defeat and even filed a lawsuit on Wednesday raising claims of election fraud, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
But a judge rejected Moore's claims. Alabama election officials also said they found no evidence of voting irregularities.
