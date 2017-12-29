Doug Jones certified as winner of US Senate election

Democrat has been officially certified as the winner of the US race held in the state of earlier this month, despite claims by his opponent,

Jones defeated Moore on December 12 by about 22,000 votes, making him the first Democrat in 25 years to win a seat in deeply-red

Moore, whose campaign was dogged by sexual misconduct accusations, including some involving teenage girls decades ago, refused to concede defeat and even filed a lawsuit on Wednesday raising claims of fraud, reported on Thursday.

But a rejected Moore's claims. officials also said they found no evidence of voting irregularities.

