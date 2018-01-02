Dutch tourist jumps off train, dies

A Dutch tourist visiting died on Tuesday morning when he leaped from a running train after realizing he had boarded the wrong one while his companion suffered minor injuries, police said.

Erik Suidman, said to be over 50 years old, lost his balance as he jumped from the train while survived.

The two had come to celebrate New Year in They had plans to visit from Sawai Madhopur. Both boarded the train at 8.30 a.m. and then realised the train was going to some other destination.

As the train was yet to pick up speed, they jumped from their But Suidman lost his balance and his foot got stuck on the tracks.

Witnesses alerted the police. While the injured tourist was taken to a hospital, Suidman's body was shifted to the mortuary.

of Police told IANS that an email had been sent to the embassy in New Delhi requesting it to get in touch with the family of the dead tourist.

