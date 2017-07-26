E-commerce sites must disclose food expiry date, MRP under new rule

companies will now have to display the expiry dates and maximum retail prices of under new rule designed to protect from being sold old stuff.

Ordering packaged food from sites has increased many folds, but the absence of and expiry dates on such products often led to the product not being fully utilised.

A whooping 96 percent of the participants in a had agreed that sites should mandatorily disclose and expiry dates of such products sold on their sites since many products received by them were due to expire in 15-30 days.

In a big win for the consumers, the Department of Consumer Affairs amended the packaged rules 2011 and issued a notification declaring that all sites will have to disclose actual product and the best by date of the product they are listing.

The department has also enabled a new online consumer community called MRP, Weights and Measures Enforcement for all consumer grievances related to

Over 42 per cent in the poll, conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, had reported products being listed for a much higher price on ecommerce sites than their actual price in the market.