You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

FPI outflow not India-specific phenomenon: Economic Survey
Business Standard

Economic Survey projects decline in industrial sector output during FY17

First advance estimates from CSO put industrial sector growth at 5.2% in FY17 against 7.4% in FY16

IANS  |  New Delhi 

steel, construction, plant, industry
Photo: Shutterstock

The Economic Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley projected a decline in industrial sector output during 2016-17.

According to the survey, the first advance estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the growth rate of the industrial sector is projected at a slower 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 than the 7.4 per cent reported in 2015-16.

"During April-November 2016-17, a modest growth of 0.4 per cent has been observed in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which is a volume index with base year of 2004-05," the survey said.

"This was the composite effect of a strong growth in electricity generation and moderation in mining and manufacturing."

The survey pointed out that in terms of use-based classification, basic goods, intermediate goods and consumer durable goods attained moderate growth.

Conversely, the production of capital goods declined steeply and consumer nondurable goods sectors suffered a modest contraction during April-November 2016-17.

"The eight core infrastructure supportive industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, registered a cumulative growth of 4.9 per cent during April-November 2016-17, as compared to 2.5 per cent during April-November 2015-16," the survey showed.

The survey elaborated that production of refinery products, fertilisers, steel, electricity and cement increased substantially, whereas the production of crude oil and natural gas fell during April-November 2016-17.

"Coal production attained lower growth during the same period," the survey added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Economic Survey projects decline in industrial sector output during FY17

First advance estimates from CSO put industrial sector growth at 5.2% in FY17 against 7.4% in FY16

First advance estimates from CSO pegged industrial sector growth at 5.2% in FY17 against 7.4% in FY16
The Economic Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley projected a decline in industrial sector output during 2016-17.

According to the survey, the first advance estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the growth rate of the industrial sector is projected at a slower 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 than the 7.4 per cent reported in 2015-16.

"During April-November 2016-17, a modest growth of 0.4 per cent has been observed in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which is a volume index with base year of 2004-05," the survey said.

"This was the composite effect of a strong growth in electricity generation and moderation in mining and manufacturing."

The survey pointed out that in terms of use-based classification, basic goods, intermediate goods and consumer durable goods attained moderate growth.

Conversely, the production of capital goods declined steeply and consumer nondurable goods sectors suffered a modest contraction during April-November 2016-17.

"The eight core infrastructure supportive industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, registered a cumulative growth of 4.9 per cent during April-November 2016-17, as compared to 2.5 per cent during April-November 2015-16," the survey showed.

The survey elaborated that production of refinery products, fertilisers, steel, electricity and cement increased substantially, whereas the production of crude oil and natural gas fell during April-November 2016-17.

"Coal production attained lower growth during the same period," the survey added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Economic Survey projects decline in industrial sector output during FY17

First advance estimates from CSO put industrial sector growth at 5.2% in FY17 against 7.4% in FY16

The Economic Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley projected a decline in industrial sector output during 2016-17.

According to the survey, the first advance estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the growth rate of the industrial sector is projected at a slower 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 than the 7.4 per cent reported in 2015-16.

"During April-November 2016-17, a modest growth of 0.4 per cent has been observed in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which is a volume index with base year of 2004-05," the survey said.

"This was the composite effect of a strong growth in electricity generation and moderation in mining and manufacturing."

The survey pointed out that in terms of use-based classification, basic goods, intermediate goods and consumer durable goods attained moderate growth.

Conversely, the production of capital goods declined steeply and consumer nondurable goods sectors suffered a modest contraction during April-November 2016-17.

"The eight core infrastructure supportive industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, registered a cumulative growth of 4.9 per cent during April-November 2016-17, as compared to 2.5 per cent during April-November 2015-16," the survey showed.

The survey elaborated that production of refinery products, fertilisers, steel, electricity and cement increased substantially, whereas the production of crude oil and natural gas fell during April-November 2016-17.

"Coal production attained lower growth during the same period," the survey added.

image
Business Standard
177 22