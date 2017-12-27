ED raids showrooms of Adrija Gold Corp in Rose Valley chit fund case

The (ED) on Wednesday launched across three jewellery showrooms of which had allegedly obtained long term loans from various firms owned by fund scam-accused

"We have commenced raid operations at the Adrija Gold Corporation's three showrooms at Howrah, Baguihati and Lake Place in the city," an ED said.

has been probing the diversion of funds from the Rose Valley Group's deposit taking companies.

According to the official, focused on the jewellery company as it appeared to be one of the channels through which funds were routed from Rose Valley group's main firms.

In 2016, in the Rose Valley fund scam case, the attached assets of the company including eight hotels and 12 high-end cars with a value of Rs 1,250 crore.

Thousands of people were allegedly cheated in West Bengal, Odisha and in some northeastern states in the fund scam.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had registered an FIR against the company and its in 2014.

Kundu was arrested by in 2015.

