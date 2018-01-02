ED summons Karti Chidambaram in INX media case

The (ED) has issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of P. Chidambaram, in a case related to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance accorded to Media in 2007, an said on Tuesday.

has been asked to appear at the here on January 11 and record his statement before ED officials probing the case.

The ED had registered a case against him in May 2017.

is also booked in a (CBI) FIR which mentions names of media and its directors, Peter and -- both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case -- and others.

He is facing a probe for his alleged role in facilitating the 2007 (FIPB) clearance for Media Ltd when his father was the

He is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based media, now 9X Media, for helping it get FIPB clearance when it was run by Peter and

