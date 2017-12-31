Efron almost died biking with Hugh Jackman

says he is lucky to be alive after he nearly collided with a bus during a bike ride with his "The Greatest Showman" co-star

appeared on the "The Graham Show" along with "The Greatest Showman" co-stars and Zendaya.

He said that things almost got deadly when he decided to work out with one morning here, reports people.com.

"I cycled with him in London, but I'm not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous," told the show's host

"I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death," he added.

quipped that was not that concerned.

"Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, 'You good? Let's go'," said.

The movie marks Efron's return to a musical after starring in the popular franchise "High School Musical", but the wasn't completely sold on the idea of putting on his dancing shoes again at first.

"Just for a minute I took a step back and thought about not doing it, but in my heart, I always wanted to find my way back to my musical roots and when I heard Hugh was playing the lead, I was like, 'Hell yes!' It's a dream come true," said.

--IANS

dc/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)