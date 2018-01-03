Eight former Meghalaya legislators to join NPP on Thursday

Eight legislators, including five from Congress, who had quit the assembly, will be joining the NDA-affiliated (NPP) on Thursday to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

"All the eight former legislators will be inducted into the party tomorrow (Thursday) at a public rally in Polo ground. The rally will also mark the launching of the election campaign," NPP told IANS over phone.

Those from the are former and former Cabinet Ministers Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar. The others are Remington Pyngrope, and and

Sangma said NPP grassroots workers across the state's 60 constituencies are working hard to ensure that the party forms the new government after the elections.

"We (NPP) are on a comfortable driving seat and that is the reason these friends (former legislators) are leaving their respective political parties to be part of the NPP family," he said.

On Tuesday, Alexander Hek, Nationalist Party besides Independent members and resigned as members of the assembly and joined the

Last month, former P.N. Syiem, who is also the of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned from the Assembly and joined the newly floated People's

However, former Lapang said the exodus of some legislators to other political parties will not impact the ruling party.

"There will be no negative impact. I believe in the principle that no one is indispensable," the veteran told journalists.

