Eight people were killed and two injured on Monday in a suicide bomb attack near Afghanistan's intelligence agency here, officials said.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility in a statement on the group's "Amaq" news website, reports

The attacker, who was on foot, triggered the bomb around 8 a.m., near an office of the (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood, Nasrat Rahimi, of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told news.

The victims included five civilians and the attacker who was a teenager, Rahimi said.

Monday's attack came a week after three militants attacked the NDS's training centre in Kabul, injuring two soldiers.

The IS claimed responsibility for the attack that went on for five hours.

