Eminem debuts in Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Eminem, who has had a nearly three decade-long career, has for the first time featured in American entertainment media brand Billboard's 100 Chart.

According to Billboard officials, the 100 chart gauges musicians' "activity across key metrics of consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming, and fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of popularity".

The rapper's achievement is credited to his late album "Revival". The album also got to Billboard 200 a few days before the 100 chart, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Last week, was at No. 37 on the chart.

Besides Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, only four rappers hit the top spot on the chart this year -- Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Future.

"Revival" was released on December 15.

