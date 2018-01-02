Engineer Rashid protests outside J&K assembly

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid on Tuesday held a protest outside the Jammu and Kashmir legislature here.
Rashid staged the protest just before the House started its Budget session, holding a banner that said: "Right to self-determination the only way out."
Unless there was a serious problem in the state why would the Centre appoint a special representative to talk to the separatists, Rashid asked while speaking to reporters.
Governor N.N.Vohra addressed the joint session of the state's bicameral legislature to open the budget session.
--IANS
sq/in-ahm/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU