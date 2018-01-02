JUST IN
Engineer Rashid protests outside J&K assembly

IANS  |  Jammu 

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid on Tuesday held a protest outside the Jammu and Kashmir legislature here.

Rashid staged the protest just before the House started its Budget session, holding a banner that said: "Right to self-determination the only way out."

Unless there was a serious problem in the state why would the Centre appoint a special representative to talk to the separatists, Rashid asked while speaking to reporters.

Governor N.N.Vohra addressed the joint session of the state's bicameral legislature to open the budget session.

--IANS

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 11:46 IST

