Engineer Rashid protests outside J&K assembly

Independent on Tuesday held a protest outside the legislature here.

staged the protest just before the House started its Budget session, holding a banner that said: "Right to self-determination the only way out."

Unless there was a serious problem in the state why would the Centre appoint a to talk to the separatists, asked while speaking to reporters.

addressed the joint session of the state's bicameral legislature to open the budget session.

--IANS

sq/in-ahm/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)