Soon, AI to replace humans in fight against cyber crime: Study

With a 752 per cent spike in ransomware attacks in 2016 and increasing reliance on machine learning to fight cyber threats, three quarters of businesses (76 per cent) will lessen the need to rely on human judgement to fight cyber crime, a new reserach found on Tuesday.

According to the security software and solutions firm Incorporated, these businesses foresee advanced security techniques as an end of the need to rely on humans to capture subtle differences between threat anomalies in the future.

"This displacement will reduce the strain on IT resources, leaving time for other strategic activities. Nearly 45 per cent expecting this change to occur within the next five years," the compnay said.

According to Leah MacMillan, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Trend Micro, following the explosion of ransomware and other damaging cyber-attacks, organisations now face threats to their operations and competitive advantage.

"While the opportunity now exists to focus more on the newest, most advanced to circumvent the potential for human error, it is evident that companies are not clear on their strategy here yet," MacMillan noted.

The findings showed that transformation is already under way with 67 per cent organisations currently using advanced techniques within their cybersecurity solutions while planning to introduce them in the next 12-18 months.

"Companies cited that their lack of understanding may be a result of the ever-changing attacks and over-hyped claims. It takes a layered approach, directed and managed by security experts trained in best practices to defend against threats and to make stakeholders feel safe," MacMillian noted.

The report also exposed the lack of awareness around false positives within