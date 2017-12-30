Enzyme that could stop Ebola infection identified

Raising hope for an effective drug to treat people with virus, researchers have found that an enzyme could help prevent the deadly from spreading.

The enzyme takes away the virus' ability to copy itself and thus produce more particles and more infection, said the study published in the journal Molecular Cell.

'When the enters the human cell, its only purpose is to copy itself, fast. First it must copy all its proteins, then its genetic material," said Jakob Nilsson, at in Denmark.

"But by inhibiting a specific enzyme we rob the of its ability to copy itself. And that may potentially prevent an from spreading," Nilsson said.

There is currently no available treatment for

However, the researchers behind the new study found what is called a new host factor for

It can be described as a small part of the host's -- for example the human body's -- own cells, which the uses to copy itself and produce more

The uses the host factor enzyme PP2A-B56 to start producing proteins.

So when PP2A-B56 is switched off, the virus' ability to copy itself and produce more is stopped.

"When we inhibit the PP2A-B56 enzyme, we remove the first link in a long process, which ends with spreading. And we can tell that it works," Nilsson said.

"The in cell cultures where we have inhibited the PP2A-B56 enzyme is 10 times smaller after 24 hours compared to where we have not inhibited this enzyme," Nilsson added.

But because the researchers have so far focused on cell cultures, there is still work to be done before their results can be used to treat people infected with

Initially the researchers hope to be able to test it on animals and, in the long term, develop a drug that inhibits the relevant enzyme.

