Epilepsy drug in pregnancy ups oral cleft risk in baby: Study

Women taking a common anti-epileptic drug during early may have a greater chance of giving birth to a baby with an oral cleft, warns a new study.

"Our results suggest that the increased risk of oral clefts is most pronounced in women taking higher doses of to treat epilepsy," said study co- of Brigham and in Boston, US.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, said the risk is particularly high when the drug is used in high doses.

"Low doses of may also increase the risk of oral clefts but to a lesser extent," Patorno said.

"We hope that this work gives important information to women and their clinicians as they determine the best course of treatment and options available to individuals," Patorno added.

The findings are based on data on more than one million live births over a period of 10 years in the US.

The team examined the risk of oral clefts -- including or -- among three groups -- infants born to women who had taken in their first trimester; infants born to women who had taken the drug lamotrigine (an unrelated drug used to treat and epilepsy); and infants who had not been exposed to anti-epileptic medications in utero.

The researchers found that the risk of oral clefts was approximately three times higher for the group than for either the lamotrigine or the unexposed group.

"Our results suggest that women with on have the highest relative risk of giving birth to a baby with or cleft palate, likely due to the higher doses of when used for controlling seizures," said corresponding of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public

"The best course may be to avoid prescribing high doses of to women of childbearing age unless the benefits clearly outweigh the risks," she added.

