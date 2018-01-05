Equity indices close at new highs

Key Indian equity indices on Friday closed at record high levels, surging on the back of positive global cues and healthy buying in consumer durables, and auto stocks.

The wider of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 54.05 points or 0.51 per cent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at a new high of 10,558.85 points, after it touched a fresh intra-day high level of 10,566.10 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the too scaled a new intra-day high of 34,188.85 points.

The Sensex closed at a fresh high of 34,153.85 points -- up 184.21 points or 0.54 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The market breadth was bullish as 1,720 stocks advanced as compared to 1,218 declines.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed in the green as positive global cues, along with inflow of foreign funds lifted investors' risk-taking appetite.

The NSE rose by 61.60 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 10,504.80 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,969.64 points -- up 176.26 points or 0.52 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)