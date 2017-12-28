Equity indices trade flat on F&O expiry day

Key Indian equity indices on Thursday traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session as investors remained cautious on the day of futures and options (F&O) expiry.

Metals and capital goods stocks traded with gains, while investors booked profits in banking and auto sectors on the market breadth.

Around 12.40 p.m., the broader NSE Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded mere 2.80 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 10,493.55 points -- falling below the important 10,500-level.

On the other hand, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive (Sensex), which opened at 33,928.86 points, traded at 33,902.04 points -- down 9.77 points or 0.03 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 33,975.05 points and a low of 33,883.62 during the intra-day trade so far.

However, the market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 1,487 stocks advanced as compared to 1,097 declines.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices slipped into the negative territory during the last hour of trade as a depreciating rupee and rising subdued sentiments.

The Sensex closed trade at 33,911.81 points -- down 98.80 points or 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty50 fell by 40.75 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 10,490.75 points.

--IANS

ppg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)