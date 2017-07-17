Equity markets at new peak, Nifty closes above 9,900-mark

Boosted by the onset of quarterly and Parliament's monsoon session, the Indian equity markets provisionally closed at a fresh high on Monday. The benchmark index settled above the 9,900-mark.

Markets observers opined that some gains were capped as investors booked profits in FMCG and capital goods sectors.

The wider of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which breached the 9,900-mark intra-day for the first time on July 14, provisionally closed at 9,915.95 points (at 3.30 p.m.), up 29.60 points or 0.30 per cent from the previous session's close.

The touched a record high of 9,920.30 points during intra-day trade.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32,053.98 points, closed at 32074.78 points -- up 54.03 points or 0.17 per cent, from its previous close at 32,020.75 points.

The Sensex, too, scaled a fresh intra-day high of 32,131.92 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,382 declines and 1,294 advances.

--IANS

ppg/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)