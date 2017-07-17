TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Lakshmi Priyaa to take action lessons for next film

Heated exchanges between Trinamool, GJM, BJP legislators during polling

Business Standard

Equity markets at new peak, Nifty closes above 9,900-mark

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Boosted by the onset of quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, the Indian equity markets provisionally closed at a fresh high on Monday. The benchmark index Nifty settled above the 9,900-mark.

Markets observers opined that some gains were capped as investors booked profits in FMCG and capital goods sectors.

The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which breached the 9,900-mark intra-day for the first time on July 14, provisionally closed at 9,915.95 points (at 3.30 p.m.), up 29.60 points or 0.30 per cent from the previous session's close.

The Nifty touched a record high of 9,920.30 points during intra-day trade.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32,053.98 points, closed at 32074.78 points -- up 54.03 points or 0.17 per cent, from its previous close at 32,020.75 points.

The Sensex, too, scaled a fresh intra-day high of 32,131.92 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,382 declines and 1,294 advances.

--IANS

ppg/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements