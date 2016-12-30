Erdogan criticises NATO for not supporting Turkey against terrorism

The Turkish President denounced the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that have not offered the minimum support to Turkey
against terrorist organisations.
In a speech delivered in capital Ankara
on the war against the Islamic State
terrorist organisation on Thursday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said: "Today, we do not see the slightest support for our operation from either NATO
or allied nations that have power in the region."
Additionally, Erdogan condemned the "lies" claiming that Turkey is
supporting IS
and wondered how that is
possible if Turkey is
the most affected country by the terrorist organisation, Efe
news agency reported.
During the speech, the President denounced the aid from the US to the Syrian Kurdish forces of the People's Protection Units (YPG).
Regarding Wednesday's statement by the US embassy in Ankara, in which Washington
denied delivering weapons to the YPG, Erdogan said that Ankara
considers this militia a terrorist organisation, but Washington
thinks otherwise.
He added that several studies, which he did not identify, show that the YPG is
a Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is
also included on the lists of designated terrorist organisations in the US and the EU.
