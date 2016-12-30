Erdogan criticises NATO for not supporting Turkey against terrorism

The Turkish President denounced the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that have not offered the minimum support to against terrorist organisations.

In a speech delivered in capital on the war against the terrorist organisation on Thursday, said: "Today, we do not see the slightest support for our operation from either or allied nations that have power in the region."

Additionally, Erdogan condemned the "lies" claiming that supporting and wondered how that possible if the most affected country by the terrorist organisation, Efe news agency reported.

During the speech, the President denounced the aid from the US to the Syrian Kurdish forces of the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Regarding Wednesday's statement by the US embassy in Ankara, in which denied delivering weapons to the YPG, Erdogan said that considers this militia a terrorist organisation, but thinks otherwise.

He added that several studies, which he did not identify, show that the a Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which also included on the lists of designated terrorist organisations in the US and the EU.