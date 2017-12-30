Ex-Egyptian President sentenced for insulting judiciary

An Egyptian on Saturday sentenced ousted to three years in jail for insulting the judiciary.

Eighteen members of group received the same verdict on the same charges, reports

The defendants were accused of insulting the judiciary system, offending judges and inciting hatred against them, according to documents.

Morsi is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over inciting deadly clashes between his supporters and opponents in 2012 and a 25-year jail term over leaking classified documents to

Most Brotherhood leaders also are currently detained and many of them have been handed death sentences and lengthy jail terms over various charges varying from inciting violence and murder to espionage and jailbreak.

--IANS

ksk/vm

