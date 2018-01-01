Ex-Napoli defender Henrique set for Corinthians move

Brazilian champions Corinthians have reached an agreement to sign former international defender Henrique, just days after the 31-year-old parted ways with rivals

is among eight players released by in the past week as the four-time Brazilian top-flight champions seek to ease their wage bill, reports

Corinthians are awaiting confirmation that is a free agent before making the announcement official, the club's said on Sunday.

"We have a deal in place but he must rescind his contract with first," Nunes told Esporte.

Henrique, a centre-back who has made seven appearances for Brazil's national team, spent two seasons with after his 2015 move from Napoli.

