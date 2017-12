Peruvian has granted a full humanitarian pardon to imprisoned former leader Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for corruption and human rights violations.

On Sunday, Kuczynski granted the pardon for the 79-year-old Fujimori, who governed from 1990-2000, after the latter was taken from his prison cell to a private hospital on the weekend to be treated for blood pressure problems, reports news.

Fujimori had presented a request for a pardon on Decemver 11 and that a medical board evaluated him and determined that he suffered from a "progressive, degenerative and incurable illness", adding that the conditions in prison pose a serious risk to his life, health and physical wellbeing.

Kuczynski last week faced a move by the opposition in Peru's to force him from office for graft, but he avoided being deposed due to the votes in absentia of lawmaker - Fujimori's son - and nine other legislators with the Popular Force, which was considered to be the start of an alliance in favour of a pardon.

On Saturday, Fujimori was taken to a private clinic here for a bout of and problems regulating his blood pressure, reported.

Fujimori is a controversial figure in Peru, having been accused by many of staging a "self-coup" to transform the country into a dictatorship and being at the centre of a vast corruption network, while others claim that he ended a serious nationwide economic crisis and crushed the guerrilla insurgency.

Of Peruvian-Japanese heritage, Fujimori ended his presidency in 2000 by fleeing to to escape the huge corruption and human rights scandal that had enveloped his administration, and the impeached him and removed him from office.

However, he was arrested by Chilean authorities in 2005 and extradited to two years later.

In December 2007, Fujimori was convicted of ordering an and seizure, and was sentenced to six years in prison, and in April 2009 he was found guilty of human rights violations and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in killings and kidnappings by the Grupo Colina death squad during his government's battle against leftist guerrillas in the 1990s.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)