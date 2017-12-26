Ex-Uruguay captain Lugano 'closer' to Sao Paulo off-field role

Former football team has said that he is yet to decide whether to continue playing or join the backroom staff of his former club Sao Paulo, though he is "closer" to opting for the latter.

The 37-year-old played his last match for earlier this month and was immediately offered a position as an with the Brazilian outfit, reports

He revealed he had ruled out becoming a or player agent in the near future.

"I'm closer to accepting a proposal with Sao Paulo, to work in the management area," Lugano told Uruguay's El Observador newspaper. "But I have doubts about whether I'm ready. There are a lot of expectations and I'd be starting from zero."

Lugano has completed two management courses with universities in and in preparation for his next career move. And he said that his experience as of Uruguay's national team for a decade provided first-hand knowledge that "can't be studied anywhere".

"I have several options. There are family businesses that I should dedicate more time to. I could also continue playing. I will let destiny choose because I don't know which decision to make," he added.

Lugano, who began a second spell with last year, is idolised by the club's fans, having played a vital role in the team's victory over in Club World Cup final.

The former Paris Saint-Germain center-back was capped 95 times for and captained them at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

--IANS

pur/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)