Explosions, gunfire hit Kabul, casualties feared

At least two explosions followed by gunfire took place near the Iraqi Embassy in the capital on Monday, leaving an unknown number of casualties, officials said. The Islamic State militant group claimed the attack.

Two back to back blasts occurred in Shaw-e Naw neighbourhood at around noon and were followed by gunfire, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to BBC, a suicide bomber targeted the area housing a police headquarters and the Iraqi Embassy. A gun battle erupted even as civilians were evacuated from the area.

The Islamic State said it carried out the attack.

One witness told Pajhwok News that the first explosion took place at around 11.30 a.m., followed by gunfire. The second blast occurred in the Kulula Poshta area at noon.

Members of Special Force, known as Crisis Response Unit, had cordoned off the area. The blasts caused a plume of grey smoke to rise above the scene.

--IANS

soni/mr

