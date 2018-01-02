Extremely proud of our Mumbai olice: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, says he is extremely proud of the police.

Riteish on Tuesday shared a photograph of a police who saved several people from the Kamla Mills Fire.

" - saved 8 people. Kamla Mills Fire - Extremely proud of our police. tumhe mera salaam (I salate you)," he captioned the image.

A blaze in the Kamla Mills compound on December 29, 2017, killed 14 and injured another 55.

