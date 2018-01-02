Extremely proud of our Mumbai police: Riteish Deshmukh (Lead, correcting headline)

-
ALSO READExtremely proud of our Mumbai olice: Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh 'extremely proud' of Mumbai police Producers Riteish, Genelia 'thrilled' for bagging 'Best Marathi Film' award Amitabh, Anupam wish Rajinikanth success Adarsh Housing Society flouted every rule, ignored Kargil war widows
-
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, says he is extremely proud of the Mumbai police.
Riteish on Tuesday shared a photograph of a police constable who saved several people from the Kamla Mills Fire.
"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Kamla Mills Fire - Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde tumhe mera salaam (I salate you)," he captioned the image.
A blaze in the Kamla Mills compound on December 29, 2017, killed 14 and injured another 55.
--IANS
dc/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU