Extremely proud of our Mumbai police: Riteish Deshmukh (Lead, correcting headline)

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, says he is extremely proud of the Mumbai police.

Riteish on Tuesday shared a photograph of a police constable who saved several people from the Kamla Mills Fire.

"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Kamla Mills Fire - Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde tumhe mera salaam (I salate you)," he captioned the image.

A blaze in the Kamla Mills compound on December 29, 2017, killed 14 and injured another 55.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:22 IST

