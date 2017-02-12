TRENDING ON BS
Family members of legislators are being threatened: Sasikala

She was speaking from the beach resort where legislators supporting her are housed

IANS  |  Chennai 

Sasikala
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala along with party's MLAs during the press conference at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs are camping to decide on the further course of action in forming new government, outskirts of Chennai (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala on Sunday said the family members of party legislators are being threatened, and the party is chalking out plans for next course of action.

Speaking to reporters at the beach resort where legislators supporting her are housed, she said the opposition is spreading rumours that law makers are being held captive.

"Legislators here told me how their family members are being threatened over phone. They have asked their relatives to take care of their children," Sasikala said.

Queried about the protest plan that she announced on Saturday if the Governor does not call her to form the government, she said: "Some preparatory work is being done for that."

Sasikala said she knows who are spreading the rumours about the party.

Asked about the delay on the part of Governor in calling her to form the government, she said that everybody knows the reason but did not elaborate further.

