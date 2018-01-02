Faux fur coats, floral footwear: Fashion tips for kids

Try faux coats, velvet and sequined outfits and floral to dress up your little one, suggest experts.

Chandni Agarwal, at Little Tags, and Jacqueline Kapur, at Ayesha Accessories, have listed a few ideas:

* and velvet can play a huge role in your child's wardrobe this season. You can choose a coat with a basic outfit for a dressy look.

* Give some shine to their wardrobe with sequins.

* Cute and colourful sandals with floral charms are easy to slide into. Make your child's feet look stylish in playful patterns that can go with fancy outfits.

* Feather accessory is a go to trend this season. Get a floral hair band or glitzy starry hair tie, bow or hair clips.

* Team up stud earrings with dresses and your favourite charm pendants or layer them up. Play with colours by mismatching bangles or charm bracelets.

