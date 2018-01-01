Ferrera, Williams expecting first child

America has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband and Piers Williams.

shared the news with her fans on on Sunday.

Holding an onesie in her hand, wrote: "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you Mas Besos in the New Year."

The couple, who met each other on a film set, married in June 2011.

is currently seen as in "Superstore" and Astrid Hofferson in " Dragons".

