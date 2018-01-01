Ferrera, Williams expecting first child

Actress America Ferrera has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband and actor Ryan Piers Williams.
Ferrera shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday.
Holding an onesie in her hand, Ferrera wrote: "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you Mas Besos in the New Year."
The couple, who met each other on a film set, married in June 2011.
Ferrera is currently seen as Amy Dubanowski in "Superstore" and Astrid Hofferson in "DreamWorks Dragons".
