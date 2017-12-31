FILA partners with Tata Open Maharashtra tennis

-
-
FILA has joined the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, to be held here from January 1 to 7, as its official apparel and footwear sponsor.
The event is the first and only ATP event taking place in the country as part of the ATP World Tour 250 series, a release said on Sunday.
FILA currently sponsors other high profile events such as the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), the Argentina Open (Buenos Aires) and the Mercedes Open (Stuttgart).
Ticket sales for the biggest tennis tournament in South Asia have already begin. The event has previously seen participation from players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic who is currently ranked World No.6 on the ATP Tour, is set to head the field.
Cilic, the US Open 2014 Champion and runner-up at Wimbledon this year, is part of the FILA athletes family.
--IANS
gau/pur/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
