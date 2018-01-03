JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Fight your sweet tooth with these 4 natural sweeteners and fluids

Germany starts implementing new hate speech law

Business Standard

Film events cancelled in Mumbai due to shutdown

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Two film-related events scheduled for Wednesday here were cancelled due to the Maharashtra shutdown called by some Dalit parties.

"Due to Maharashtra bandh today, we have decided to push our 'My Birthday Song' trailer release to tomorrow January 4, 2018. Thank you," tweeted the movie's producer and actor Sanjay Suri.

Even a song launch event for "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" was cancelled "owing to the current situation in the city".

Angry Dalits staged rail, road blockades and took out processions in Mumbai and agitations in different parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday to protest against violence in Pune a day ago which left one youth dead. They called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday.

--IANS

rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements