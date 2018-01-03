Film events cancelled in Mumbai due to shutdown

Two film-related events scheduled for Wednesday here were cancelled due to the shutdown called by some parties.

"Due to bandh today, we have decided to push our 'My Birthday Song' trailer release to tomorrow January 4, 2018. Thank you," tweeted the movie's

Even a song launch event for "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" was cancelled "owing to the current situation in the city".

Angry Dalits staged rail, road blockades and took out processions in and agitations in different parts of on Tuesday to protest against violence in Pune a day ago which left one youth dead. They called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday.

--IANS

rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)