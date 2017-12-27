Film fraternity's silence on Jadhav appalling: Bhandarkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for social dramas, on Wednesday slammed the silence of human rights activists, liberals and film fraternity members on the treatment of death row prisoner Jadhav's in

"It's disturbing how Jadhav's mother and wife got humiliated in and what's more appalling here is to see the silence of Human Rights activists, liberals and people from my film fraternity," tweeted.

Jadhav's mother and wife had gone to Islambad to meet the alleged Indian has since slammed for the manner in which the meeting was conducted across a glass panel.

Before being let in for the meeting, Jadhav's wife and mother were made to remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and were also made to change their attire.

--IANS

rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)