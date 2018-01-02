Finnish Niinisto in his New Year's address has deplored the modest role of the (EU) in the world decision making.

He noted supports the proposals of UN to reform the organisation.

"Despite its shortcomings, the UN is an in promoting international peace and security," he said on Monday, reported.

He also described as a gloomier note the blunt US criticism of this global organisation.

Niinisto said is active in supporting stability and dialogue in the area, areas and also globally. "Finland's foreign and security policy situation is stable," he said, noting that is committed to the implementation of the Agreement and has just increased its international climate funding.

Commenting on the world economy, the Finnish said tigther monetary policy is inevitable in the world at some stage and it will lead to a more challenging situation.

"The warning that abundant funding has been channelled into increased debts and asset values is well founded. Reasonable caution is now called for," he said.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)