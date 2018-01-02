Five Al-Shabaab militants killed in Kenya

Kenyan soldiers have killed five terrorists who attacked two police camps in the northeastern part of the country on Saturday.

Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement on Sunday that troops combing the vast engaged the militants in the gunfight that saw other terrorists flee with to the general area of Sarira, 25 km from Baure in Lamu County, reported.

"The troops caught up with the terrorists as they tried to get to the Somali border. In the ensuing firefight, suspected bomb making materials that were being ferried in the stolen Land Cruiser exploded, destroying the vehicle," Obonyo said.

"However, a motorcycle, also suspected to have been stolen from Ijara, five A-47 rifles, 13 magazines with 370 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, bomb making materials and personal items were recovered."

The police and intelligence officials said the terrorists who are fleeing increased airstrikes in are trooping to Lakta belt near in Lamu with an aim of attacking locals.

The killings and recovery of stolen items come after authorities said Sunday the security forces were in hot pursuit of militants that attacked station and escaped with a police Land Cruiser.

Northeastern said on Sunday that a contingent of security officers drawn from the KDF, rural border patrol unit and the regal police were in hot pursuit of the militants.

"They (militants) can run but they cannot hide. We will smoke them out of their hideout," Saleh told reporters.

He assured residents that security agencies were "in control of the situation" and urged them to provide relevant information that will help nab the militants.

Obonyo said the soldiers are still in pursuit of the militants and appealed to the public for any information regarding suspicious people with bullet wounds seeking medical assistance in their areas.

