Five of family killed in Bengal accident

Five members of a family were killed and four others severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning from a picnic.
The dead included two women and a teenager. The truck driver escaped, the official added.
--IANS
mgr/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU