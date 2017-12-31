JUST IN
Five of family killed in Bengal accident

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Five members of a family were killed and four others severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with a speeding truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning from a picnic.

The dead included two women and a teenager. The truck driver escaped, the official added.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 13:56 IST

