Five Pakistani soldiers killed on LoC in two days

Five Pakistani soldiers have been killed over the last two days on the Line of Control (LoC) in and districts, sources said on Tuesday.

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and another injured when the foiled an infiltration bid in Nowshera sector of the in district on Monday evening.

Noticing suspicious movement on the LoC, alert troops fired to foil the infiltration bid, the defence sources said. The retaliation by took place in Rakhchakri, in Pakistan's Rawalkot sector.

The sources said the action was taken after suspicious movement was spotted around 6 p.m.

Pakistan's media quoting Inter-Service Public Relations confirmed the death of three soldiers in the cross border firing.

On Sunday, two Pakistani sniper shooters were killed in Indian firing on the in and districts.

"These sniper shooters were trying to target Indian soldiers on the LoC," the sources said.

Four Indian soldiers, including a major were killed in firing on the in district on Saturday.

