TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Blackbuck poaching case: 'I am innocent' Salman Khan tells Rajasthan court
Business Standard

Flight operations resume in Srinagar after four days

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Flight operations to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed after four days on Friday as weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir.

"After improvement in visibility today (Friday) afternoon, the first flight landed at the airport. The same fight also carried passengers from the Kashmir Valley on its return journey," an airport official said.

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather during which there was heavy snowfall and rain.

The weather office has forecast overall improvement from Friday onwards.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Flight operations resume in Srinagar after four days

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather

Flight operations to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed after four days on Friday as weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir.

"After improvement in visibility today (Friday) afternoon, the first flight landed at the airport. The same fight also carried passengers from the Kashmir Valley on its return journey," an airport official said.

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather during which there was heavy snowfall and rain.

The weather office has forecast overall improvement from Friday onwards.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Flight operations resume in Srinagar after four days

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather

Flight operations to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed after four days on Friday as weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir.

"After improvement in visibility today (Friday) afternoon, the first flight landed at the airport. The same fight also carried passengers from the Kashmir Valley on its return journey," an airport official said.

The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather during which there was heavy snowfall and rain.

The weather office has forecast overall improvement from Friday onwards.

image
Business Standard
177 22