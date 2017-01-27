Flight operations resume in Srinagar after four days

-
-
Flight operations to and from Srinagar International Airport resumed after four days on Friday as weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir.
"After improvement in visibility today (Friday) afternoon, the first flight landed at the airport. The same fight also carried passengers from the Kashmir Valley on its return journey," an airport official said.
The cloud cover broke on Friday afternoon in the Kashmir Valley after five days of inclement weather during which there was heavy snowfall and rain.
The weather office has forecast overall improvement from Friday onwards.
