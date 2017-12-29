Fluminense part ways with former Brazil duo

Former internationals and were among the eight players released by Fluminense as part of a major overhaul of the the football club's squad.

Others to be cut included Roma midfielder and one-time Arsenal winger Wellington Silva, reports

"We are working to have a group of players that will allow us to be competitive in 2018 while remaining within our budget," the club's said. "We are making a concerted effort to reduce our salary commitments."

Cavalieri, capped three times for Brazil, represented Fluminense 352 times over seven seasons. Henrique, a centre-back, made seven appearances for the national team after his 2015 move from Napoli.

In addition, the club announced the departures of forward Maranhao, left-back Arthur, midfielder and striker

The four-time Brazilian top flight champions finished 14th in the country's 20-team standings in 2017 with just 11 wins from 38 matches.

Fluminense will begin pre-season training on January 3 at their Barra da in Rio's west.

