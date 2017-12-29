Fluminense part ways with former Brazil duo

JUST IN
IANS  |  Rio de Janeiro 

Former Brazil internationals Diego Cavalieri and Henrique were among the eight players released by Fluminense as part of a major overhaul of the the Rio de Janeiro football club's squad.

Others to be cut included Roma midfielder Marquinho and one-time Arsenal winger Wellington Silva, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are working to have a group of players that will allow us to be competitive in 2018 while remaining within our budget," the club's executive director Marcus Vinicius said. "We are making a concerted effort to reduce our salary commitments."

Goalkeeper Cavalieri, capped three times for Brazil, represented Fluminense 352 times over seven seasons. Henrique, a centre-back, made seven appearances for the national team after his 2015 move from Napoli.

In addition, the club announced the departures of forward Maranhao, left-back Arthur, midfielder Higor Leite and striker Robert.

The four-time Brazilian top flight champions finished 14th in the country's 20-team Serie A standings in 2017 with just 11 wins from 38 matches.

Fluminense will begin pre-season training on January 3 at their Barra da Tijuca headquarters in Rio's west.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 14:48 IST

