Fog induced low visibility halt operations at IGI airport

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here came to a halt on Sunday as fog reduced the minimum required visibility to operate flights.

According to an airport official, both landing and take-off of flights have been stopped since 7.30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Operations are still on hold," the official told IANS at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

As per unofficial estimates, 10 flights had to be diverted from the airport.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 10:18 IST

