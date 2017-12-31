Fog induced low visibility halt operations at IGI airport

Operations at the International (IGI) here came to a halt on Sunday as fog reduced the minimum required visibility to operate flights.

According to an official, both landing and take-off of flights have been stopped since 7.30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Operations are still on hold," the told IANS at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

As per unofficial estimates, 10 flights had to be diverted from the

--IANS

rv/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)