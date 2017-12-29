JUST IN
Business Standard

Foggy Friday morning in Delhi, 18 trains cancelled

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, season's average, the weather office said.

At least 18 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and five rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent and visibility stood at 700 metres.

The Met has predicted a clear day ahead. "There will be shallow or moderate fog in the morning with mist during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 09:18 IST

