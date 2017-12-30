Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi, 13 trains cancelled

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the office said.

At least 13 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and two rescheduled due to fog in several parts of

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent and visibility stood at 400 metres.

"The sky would remain clear in the day ahead," an of the Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees

Friday's minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees while the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

--IANS

akk/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)