Foggy Tuesday morning in Delhi, 10 trains cancelled

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Tuesday with the minimum recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the office said.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 30 delayed and six rescheduled due to fog in several parts of

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent and visibility stood at 300 metres.

The Met has predicted a clear day ahead.

"The sky will be mainly clear during the day," an Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum is likely to hover around 23 degrees

Tuesday's minimum was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average while the maximum settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

