Former Peru football chief Burga cleared of corruption charges

Former has been acquitted of corruption charges by a jury in the

The 60-year-old on Tuesday was found not guilty of racketeering, just days after the same jury delivered guilty verdicts on multiple charges against two other former officials, of and Jose Maria Marin of Brazil, reports

US prosecutors have indicted dozens of Latin American football officials as part of a corruption crackdown that has reached the highest levels of world football governing body

In October, former Guatemalan was the first person to be sentenced as part of the probe. He received an eight-month jail term after pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.

Burga, once a development executive, served as the of the Peruvian football federation for 12 years until 2014.

--IANS

pur/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)