Former Peru football chief Burga cleared of corruption charges

Former Peru football chief Manuel Burga has been acquitted of corruption charges by a jury in the United States.
The 60-year-old on Tuesday was found not guilty of racketeering, just days after the same jury delivered guilty verdicts on multiple charges against two other former officials, Juan Napout of Paraguay and Jose Maria Marin of Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.
US prosecutors have indicted dozens of Latin American football officials as part of a corruption crackdown that has reached the highest levels of world football governing body FIFA.
In October, former Guatemalan football federation head Hector Trujillo was the first person to be sentenced as part of the probe. He received an eight-month jail term after pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.
Burga, once a FIFA development executive, served as the president of the Peruvian football federation for 12 years until 2014.
