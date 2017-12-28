Former Trump aide accused of sexual assault

A US has filed a sexual assault claim against Donald Trump's former campaign manager,

says Lewandowski hit her twice on the backside during an event in last month, reported on Wednesday.

She told the US media she spoke to the police on Christmas Eve, having been persuaded to launch a formal complaint by friends.

Lewandowski has not responded to US media's requests for comment.

"I was initially fearful to come forward with this," she said and added that she did not want to embarrass Lewandowski's family or hers.

Villa, who is a vocal Trump supporter and wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the 2017 Grammy Awards, was at a gathering at when she posed for a photograph with Lewandowski, whom, she says, she had never met before.

She alleges he hit her once on the buttocks, and when she asked him to stop and joked about reporting him for sexual harassment, he did it again. She said he laughed, adding "I work in the private sector".

She said the hard slaps felt "disgusting and shocking and demeaning".

News site Politico first reported on the incident last week, saying they had talked to a witness who spoke out before she did.

Villa has previously said she is considering running for Congress, and Trump has tweeted his support.

Trump fired Lewandowski as campaign in June 2016.

Earlier last year, he was charged with battery after allegedly yanking a female out of Trump's way after a campaign event. The charges were later dropped.

