TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Can low-wage industries in the US survive without immigrants and refugees?
Business Standard

Former terror adviser Frances Townsend may take up James Comey's job at FBI

Townsend met with Trump last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job

IANS  |  Washington 

James Comey
Fired FBI Director James Comey

A former White House counterterrorism official may replace fired FBI Director James Comey. She was spotted at the White House shortly before Comey was "terminated" six years ahead of the end of his term.

Frances Townsend, who served in the George W Bush administration as a White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, posted several photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts snapped while inside the White House on Monday afternoon, ABC News reported.

"Looking up and down the spectacular staircases of the #EEOB @WhiteHouse #DC," Townsend tweeted the following day.

Townsend met with Donald Trump at Trump Tower last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job.

Asked today if she was visiting the White House to discuss the appointment, which would make her the first woman to occupy the FBI director's office, Townsend told ABC News she was in the Executive Office Building for an unrelated meeting and would not comment on whether she was being considered.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Former terror adviser Frances Townsend may take up James Comey's job at FBI

Townsend met with Trump last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job

Townsend met with Trump last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job
A former White House counterterrorism official may replace fired FBI Director James Comey. She was spotted at the White House shortly before Comey was "terminated" six years ahead of the end of his term.

Frances Townsend, who served in the George W Bush administration as a White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, posted several photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts snapped while inside the White House on Monday afternoon, ABC News reported.

"Looking up and down the spectacular staircases of the #EEOB @WhiteHouse #DC," Townsend tweeted the following day.

Townsend met with Donald Trump at Trump Tower last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job.

Asked today if she was visiting the White House to discuss the appointment, which would make her the first woman to occupy the FBI director's office, Townsend told ABC News she was in the Executive Office Building for an unrelated meeting and would not comment on whether she was being considered.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Former terror adviser Frances Townsend may take up James Comey's job at FBI

Townsend met with Trump last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job

A former White House counterterrorism official may replace fired FBI Director James Comey. She was spotted at the White House shortly before Comey was "terminated" six years ahead of the end of his term.

Frances Townsend, who served in the George W Bush administration as a White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, posted several photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts snapped while inside the White House on Monday afternoon, ABC News reported.

"Looking up and down the spectacular staircases of the #EEOB @WhiteHouse #DC," Townsend tweeted the following day.

Townsend met with Donald Trump at Trump Tower last year when she was under consideration for a top administration job.

Asked today if she was visiting the White House to discuss the appointment, which would make her the first woman to occupy the FBI director's office, Townsend told ABC News she was in the Executive Office Building for an unrelated meeting and would not comment on whether she was being considered.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22